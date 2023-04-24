International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards - April 2023
We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#80, April 18, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.
• Global Economy Fends Off Geopolitical and Banking Threats
• End May Be in Sight for Global Rate-Hike Cycle as U.S. Fed Nears Peak
• World Gas Supply Shifts from Shortage to Glut with Demand Muted
• The Future Lies with Electric Vehicles
• Subway Sale Process Heats Up as Bidders Head to Second Round
• Winning in China: Top Priorities for Global Apparel and Fashion Brands
Brand Global News Section: Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Papa John’s, Subway
Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s GlobalTeam on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries.
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
Comments:comments powered by Disqus
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Growth
- Operations
- Open New Units
- Leadership
- Marketing
- Technology
- Legal
- Awards
- Rankings
- Trends
- Featured Franchise Stories
$1,500,000