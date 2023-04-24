 International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards - April 2023
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards - April 2023

By: Eddy Goldberg | 548 Reads |

International Franchising News from Global Trade Expert Bill Edwards - April 2023

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#80, April 18, 2023). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on pandemic rules in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Global Economy Fends Off Geopolitical and Banking Threats

• End May Be in Sight for Global Rate-Hike Cycle as U.S. Fed Nears Peak

• World Gas Supply Shifts from Shortage to Glut with Demand Muted

• The Future Lies with Electric Vehicles

• Subway Sale Process Heats Up as Bidders Head to Second Round

• Winning in China: Top Priorities for Global Apparel and Fashion Brands

Brand Global News Section: Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Papa John’s, Subway

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s GlobalTeam on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries.

Published: April 24th, 2023

Share this Feature

Red Roof Inn
SPONSORED CONTENT
Red Roof Inn
SPONSORED CONTENT
Red Roof Inn
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Smoothie King
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Palm Beach Tan
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesars Forum, Las Vegas
APR 25-28TH, 2023

Broken Yolk
High AUVs + 8-hour operating days in a food category that’s not oversaturated = an eggs-straordinary life.
Learn More
Hooters
Invest in a legacy brand with 40 years of experience serving up crave-able food in a fun environment. Here’s all you need to know
Cash Required:
$1,500,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters