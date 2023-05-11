It's a Brave New World for Technology Training!

Technology has affected the world of franchise training in amazing ways. The advent of virtual leader-led training delivered by Zoom and similar platforms has changed the face of franchising. Forward-thinking franchisors and franchisees today are using many other technological innovations taking place in training.

As Brannon Dreher, a learning strategist at The Learning Network, puts it, “Virtual reality training is no longer just a cool idea. It is real and surprisingly cost-efficient.” He is absolutely right.

Let’s explore some of the tech-based innovations taking place in training in 2023 and see how they can be tapped to improve the quality of your training programs.

Virtual reality e-learning

It is now not only possible but economical to do training using virtual reality simulation, enabling a learner to actually experience the training. A cook can learn to make food in a virtual kitchen. A service tech can learn to change brake pads using a simulation. And a customer service employee can interact with simulated customers.

Virtual reality live training

Live training can have some or all members of a training class attending virtually through simulations so they feel they are literally present alongside other students.

Learning management system (LMS) innovations

Multi-branded LMS solutions can now enable a franchisor to create generic or customized content and share it with all their brands. Hierarchies, which allow multi-branded franchisors to see all their franchise systems at one time, allow each LMS to stand alone to deliver and monitor training in new and powerful ways. It’s also possible to aggregate and look at all your brands or stores simultaneously. Reporting interacts with real business data, such as sales, Net Promoter Scores, and more. This makes it easier to measure the impact of training.

Learner journeys

All aspects of training—live, e-learning, mentoring, and coaching—can now be bundled into one simple, easy-to-track journey for each employee. These experiences, which are ideal for new franchisees and new hires, can be extended to executive training. If done well, these learner journeys can provide knowledge it usually takes employees years to learn on the job.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

The creation of job descriptions, operations manuals, and just about any written document can be easily created using products such as ChatGPT. This article was in fact created with the support of AI. If you usually hesitate about preparing materials because you don’t like to write or lack the funds to hire writers and editors, the new chatbots can eliminate those barriers. Language translation will also become easier and better through AI.

Interactive operations manuals

Today, operations manuals can be interactive, looking and feeling much like websites. They can introduce training at the right points within the document. Plus, they can be easily updated and fully integrated into learning management systems.

On-demand training

Access to training no longer has to be tied to the LMS. Links and QR codes can bring people directly to the training they need, when they need it, from any document.

Final thoughts

We have landed in what is truly a “brave new world” of training driven by technology. Exploring new options is exciting, invigorating, and empowering. Don’t stand on the sidelines. I would encourage you to ramp up your curiosity about everything taking place in training today and get involved.

Evan Hackel, a 35-year franchising veteran, is CEO of Tortal Training, a leading training development company, and principal and founder of Ingage Consulting. He is a speaker, author, and host of “Training Unleashed,” a podcast covering training for business. This article is adapted from his latest book, Ingaging Leadership Meets the Younger Generation. Contact him at evanspeaksfranchising.com, follow him at @ehackel, or call 781-820-7609.