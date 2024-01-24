Jersey Mike's To Open 300 Restaurants in Canada in 10-Year Deal with Redberry

In the first major international expansion deal in its 68-year history, U.S. sandwich brand Jersey Mike’s has signed an area director and development agreement with Canadian restaurant operator Redberry Restaurants to open 300 Jersey Mike’s restaurants across Canada by 2034.

Under the terms of the deal, Redberry will purchase the two existing Jersey Mike’s locations in Kitchener and London and will open five new Jersey Mike’s in Ontario in 2024. The Kitchener and London locations will be completely remodeled early this year to reflect Jersey Mike’s new image.

Redberry, founded in 2005, is one of Canada’s largest QSR restaurant franchisees. Redberry owns and operates more than 180 restaurant locations across Canada under the Burger King and Taco Bell brands and now has signed agreements for more than 600 new restaurants.

“We are proud to partner with Ken Otto and his team at Redberry,” said Peter Cancro, founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s in a press release announcing the deal. “Their extensive history and reputation in the restaurant business are second to none. Also critical to our company is that they share the same culture and mission statement: to give and make a difference. They are committed to their team members and their local communities.”

“We’re thrilled that Jersey Mike’s entrusted us with bringing their iconic brand to Canada. We resonated strongly with their culture, product, and mission and are excited to ‘Make it Happen’ for both Jersey Mike’s and their Canadian fans,” said Ken Otto, Redberry’s CEO. “In addition to building our own Jersey Mike’s, growth will be accelerated by way of supporting other franchisees to join the Jersey Mike’s story in every province across Canada.”