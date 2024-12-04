 Johnsons Agree To Develop 10 Goodcents Units

Johnsons Agree To Develop 10 Goodcents Units

By: M. Scott Morris | 58 Reads |

Johnsons Agree To Develop 10 Goodcents Units

Jax and Chad Johnson have signed an agreement to open 10 Goodcents sub sandwich locations in the Houston area over the next 10 years. The first restaurant is slated to open on Dec. 12 in Katy, Texas.

The Johnsons are Kansas City area natives and longtime fans of Goodcents who now live in Texas. They are Goodcents owners and area representatives.

"We are thrilled to share a taste of Kansas City with our neighbors in our new home. I moved away 14 years ago, and I still crave Goodcents' turkey sub on wheat," said Jax Johnson, who worked at Goodcents when she was in high school. "I have always loved Goodcents' food and the smell of Goodcents' trademark bread baking. No one makes a sandwich like Goodcents."

Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents, said he was excited for the Johnsons and for the opportunity to grow the brand in Texas.

"We are happy to welcome Jax and Chad to the Goodcents family and to celebrate this grand opening with them," he said. "They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we look forward to announcing many more Texas-sized openings and successes in the future."

Published: December 4th, 2024

Share this Feature

Potbelly Sandwich Works
SPONSORED CONTENT
Potbelly Sandwich Works
SPONSORED CONTENT
Potbelly Sandwich Works
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

AnswerConnect
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

AnswerConnect
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 25-28TH, 2025

MY SALON Suite
With more than 250 locations (and more on the way!), MY SALON Suite is the #1 salon suites franchise opportunity in North America.
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More
MOOYAH Burgers & Fries
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH) is a fast-casual concept committed to providing the best-tasting burger experience possible by specializing...
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters