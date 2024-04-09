Kushnir Secures 9-Unit PayMore Deal 

Paul Kushnir, a seasoned entrepreneur and former Sprint dealer, has signed a nine-unit deal with PayMore Stores and plans to develop locations in the Kansas City area.

Kushnir has nearly 30 years' experience in the wireless industry. Born in Ukraine, he and his brother immigrated to Canada in 1980 when Paul was 6 and his brother was 13. They moved to Kansas City in 1993.

Their entrepreneurial journey began with building one of the most dominant players in cellular accessory distribution with stores selling their products. After selling the business in 2005, they started opening Sprint locations.

During that time, they also started a phone repair business called Phone Medic, which evolved into a partnership with uBreakiFix. They appointed CEO Christine Ricci and became one of uBreakiFix's most successful franchisees. After selling both businesses in 2021, Kushnir was ready for the next big thing, leading him to PayMore.

PayMore grabbed his attention due to its innovative model, offering a fresh approach in the market with no direct competition and promising performance.

"Once I started learning more about PayMore and chatting with other franchisees, one thing that really caught my attention was the incredible results they're achieving–combined with no direct competition, it was a perfect fit for me," Kushnir explained.

Kushnir intends to concentrate on the Overland Park and Northland areas for his initial locations and aims to have two locations open this year.

PayMore operates as a hybrid business, combining an online e-commerce platform with a physical brick-and-mortar store. Products include smartphones, gaming systems, tablets, and other tech gadgets.