Leadership: Commanding Respect, Not Demanding It 

Commanding respect, not demanding respect, is a crucial aspect of building positive relationships and creating a harmonious workplace environment. When we command respect, we earn it from others through our actions, behavior, and attitude. This can be achieved by following these four key principles.

1. Lead by example. Demonstrating professionalism, integrity, and empathy consistently inspires others to treat you with respect. A team is more in need of a role model than a critic.

2. Communicate effectively. Effective communication involves active listening, speaking clearly, and expressing your ideas and thoughts respectfully. Encourage open dialogue, provide constructive feedback, and address conflicts or disagreements calmly and assertively.

3. Show empathy and understanding. Treat others with empathy and understanding, acknowledging their feelings and perspectives. Try to put yourself in their shoes and approach each situation with compassion, even when there are differences of opinion or conflicts arise.

4. Individual accountability. Own any mistakes you have made. Taking responsibility for your mistakes and apologizing, when necessary, shows humility and earns the respect of others. Avoid making excuses or blaming others, as this shows a lack of accountability.

Making greatness achievable by all

Making greatness achievable by all is a fundamental principle for team success. It serves as the cornerstone for building an inclusive, motivated, and collaborative environment within the team. When everyone believes they have the potential to achieve greatness, it promotes inclusivity by valuing each member’s unique contributions. This shared aspiration ignites motivation, inspiring individuals to give their best effort, persevere through challenges, and take ownership of their roles.

The result is a team that thrives on collaboration, where members willingly share knowledge, resources, and support. This collective effort not only maximizes individual growth, it propels the team to reach heights of success that would be unattainable through isolated efforts. In essence, making greatness achievable by all is the catalyst for unlocking the full potential of both individuals and the team.

To make greatness achievable by all, leaders should embrace a transformational leadership approach. They can do this by developing their own leadership skills and qualities, as well as providing opportunities for growth and development for their followers. By creating a supportive and empowering environment, leaders can inspire and motivate their teams to excel and achieve greatness together.

Think of yourself as a teacher

Great leaders embrace the role of a teacher within their leadership journey. They recognize that their impact extends far beyond directives and decisions; they are instrumental in shaping the growth and potential of their followers. These leaders prioritize imparting knowledge, guiding their team members through challenges, and providing mentorship that fosters personal and professional development. They understand that leadership is not about wielding authority, but about being a facilitator of learning and growth.

By adopting this perspective, leaders create an environment where individuals are encouraged to learn, innovate, and excel, ultimately paving the way for collective success. In essence, great leaders see themselves as mentors and educators, nurturing the talents and abilities of their team members to help them reach their full potential.

By sharing knowledge and expertise, fostering a culture of continuous learning, empowering others by sharing the credit, inspiring and motivating their team members by setting a positive example, and by helping them see their potential, great leaders create a vision of success and communicate it effectively to their followers.

Cultivate consistency!

Great leaders understand the value of cultivating consistency within their leadership style and actions. They recognize that consistency breeds trust, stability, and predictability, which are essential for a cohesive and motivated team. By consistently adhering to their principles, values, and expectations, leaders set clear standards and create a reliable environment where team members know what to expect. You do not have to be great to be consistent, but you do have to be consistent to be great.

This consistency also helps in building a sense of fairness and equity, as everyone is treated consistently, regardless of circumstances. It ensures that decisions and actions are not arbitrary, but instead are based on a reliable framework. Ultimately, cultivating consistency fosters a culture of trust, reliability, and accountability, encouraging collaboration and teamwork and enabling leaders to inspire and guide their teams effectively toward shared goals.

While it is vital for managers to provide constructive feedback to help their team members improve and grow, how the message is delivered can be as important as the message. This is an important step in guiding and supporting team members, while simultaneously challenging them to stretch their capabilities and reach their full potential.

Aaron Locks is the founder and CEO of the National Academy of Athletics, which provides recreational youth sports camps and programs designed to help kids of all abilities. Contact him at aaron@naofa.us or call 707-791-7593.