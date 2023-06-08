Leading an Enterprise, Part 1

As the leader of an enterprise, there are certain things you must do every day to keep your organization going in the right direction. Below are some of the things that are often overlooked, but that can make a big difference in the success and harmony of your business.

Hierarchy

It is important that you have a clear hierarchy of responsibilities so that the team understands the rules of engagement and there is respect and order in the workplace. Traditional hierarchies are still in place in 99% of organizations. This is because even though organizations have tried other ways, they have not found a way that is replicable and produces the desired results. What matters is the way in which such a hierarchy is implemented.

Everyone will always have a boss, and that boss will have a boss. Even the franchise owner has a boss, which is the government and their customers who tell them what they can or cannot do and what they should or should not do. They would be smart to listen, or risk losing it all.

As soon as you have a support team, an organizational chart should be created so that everyone understands who is responsible for what and who reports to who. This clarity will allow you to make sure that every responsibility is assigned and everyone has the knowledge and tools to do their job well.

What is important is that once a hierarchy is established and someone has an area of responsibility, their position is respected and they are trusted to do the right thing. Obviously, all leaders need training and continued development. They also need to be clear on what is expected of them and what tools they have available to do their jobs. And, if they are not meeting those expectations, their boss must let them know before it becomes an egregious issue and more serious measures must be taken. Outside of that, don’t jump the lines and disrespect your team. Respect the hierarchy that is established and work through it to move the needle in your organization. You can’t do everything. If you try, you will fail and your growth and employee morale will be affected.

Open-door policy

While I am giving you guidance to respect the hierarchy, I am also going to say that having an open-door policy is important for the health of your organization and the well-being of your people. Yes, every leader should be responsible for their own area and you should respect their area of responsibility. However, you do need to provide everyone in the organization with the ability to report or communicate anything that may be going on in the organization that they tried to resolve—unsuccessfully—with their direct supervisor. The employees in the organization must know that there is also the next person they can talk to and try to resolve an issue, up to and including the franchise owner. This will not only provide employees with a way to address issues, it will also protect your people and your business from inappropriate things that may be going on in your organization.

Support team

One of the beliefs Domino’s Pizza founder Tom Monaghan, established in the organization, which I love, was: “If you don’t make them, bake them, or take them, you are there to support those that do.” I love that belief because when I was in the stores making them I could call the regional office and they would be helpful and nice. They knew that their job was to make my job a little easier, and that by helping me they would do that. And when I was in the corporate office in the support role, I was clear that my job was to make the job of the people in the stores as easy as possible, and that if any of them needed me I would do everything within my power to help them. That is the kind of culture that you want to create among your support team.

It has been disappointing to not find that kind of culture everywhere. I have seen payroll people mistreating employees who called to ask for their paychecks to be corrected. This was money they needed to pay their bills and support their family. These calls were sometimes met with disdain and dismissal. Instead of trying to fix the issue as soon as possible, they took their time and the employees had to call again and again and again. That should never happen! The support team is there to support the people on the front lines doing the hard work and bringing in the money. And if you could do it with love, it will just get better for both parties.

Next issue: Part 2—Teamwork, Drive the Culture, Delegation, and Follow-Up, Follow-Up, Follow-Up.

This is an excerpt from Multi-Unit Mastery: Transform Your One-Unit Franchise Job Into a Successful Multi-Unit Enterprise, by Aicha Bascaro and is used here with permission from the author.

Aicha Bascaro is the founder and CEO of the American Franchise Academy. She started as a delivery driver and, through the years, was promoted to area supervisor, franchise consultant, director, and brand vice president. She ran a multi-unit/multi-brand organization for a franchisee and built her own prototype brand. She has directly managed multi-unit organizations from 7 units up to 63 units in 3 states, has worked in domestic and international operations, and has lived in 14 countries throughout her career. Contact her at aichab@afamail.com.