Leading from the Heart

Managing and leading require different approaches. Writing for reworked.co, Mary Slaughter argues that the key distinction is managers focus on tasks while leaders focus on people.

She advises new leaders to embrace trust and empathy. By showing that you trust employees, they become empowered and inspired. By leading with empathy, you project the idea that your business is, first and foremost, a human endeavor.

Both foster commitment, engagement, and productivity among team members. These qualities create a ripple effect, influencing organizational behavior and culture, shaping norms, and reinforcing the significance of human connections in an increasingly digitized world.

Slaughter says that leadership isn't only about authority; it's also about serving others and nurturing relationships. She encourages new leaders to approach their roles with openness, resilience, and a willingness to learn from both successes and failures. By embracing a growth mindset and seeking guidance from peers and team members, leaders can navigate the complexities of leadership with confidence and empathy.

Here's her top 10 list for leaders:

1) Be you, completely you.

2) Express gratitude daily.

3) Be vulnerable, share your struggles and failures.

4) Smile and look people in the eye, especially when listening.

5) Tell people why you admire them.

6) Be as clear and uncomplicated in your guidance as possible.

7) Solicit broad input and particularly seek to understand opinions that are different from yours.

8) Be explicit that family is more important than work.

9) Lift others up.

10) Connect to business leaders to help your team deliver value.

It's up to leaders to lean into their roles with big hearts, she says. No one gets it right every time. It's important to embrace an experimental approach where every mistake is a chance to learn, so your employees and your business can develop and grow over the long-term.

