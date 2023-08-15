Lines Between Online and Offline Are Blurry

Customers, especially Gen Zers and millennials, spend as much time shopping online as they do in brick-and-mortar storefronts, according to a report at CMSWire.

Shoppers may select items online and drive to a store to examine them in person. Or they may locate products in a store and look them up online to find the best price. Here are other examples of how the lines between online and offline customer experiences are blurring:

BOPIS: "Buy online, pick up in-store" services allow customers to purchase products online and pick them up at a physical location.

Virtual Try-On: Using AR/VR technology, customers can virtually "try on" clothing, makeup, and accessories online to visualize how they would look.

Connected Fitting Rooms: In-store fitting rooms with intelligent mirrors let shoppers request different sizes, see options, and transact via touchscreens.

Geofencing Offers: Retail apps trigger offers or personalized messages when customers are detected near physical stores based on location data.

Beacon Technologies: Sensors in stores track customers' physical journeys and engage with apps and digital profiles in real-time.

Click and Collect: Ordering food online for pickup in-store blends ecommerce convenience with quick physical fulfillment.

Mobile Apps as Store Guides: Retail apps provide in-store navigation, product reviews, recommendations, and coupons on customers' devices as they shop.

The common thread is using technology to create seamless experiences, uniting the digital and physical environments. In today’s environment, Gen Z and millennials are requiring this kind of CX flexibility from brands, and brands are responding.