Littler's Global Guide Quarterly Provides Labor & Employment Law News for 37 Countries

Littler has published its Q4 2023 Global Guide Quarterly, which provides updates on global labor and employment (L&E) law developments in key countries in the American, EMEA, and APAC regions. The updates allow franchise brands with cross-border operations to stay abreast of important changes in labor and employment law.

The 33-page guide provides L&E news from 37 countries, from Australia to Vietnam, with information coming directly from experts based in those countries and regions.

Looking to grow in China, but worried about labor law? Canada? Puerto Rico? The U.K.? Germany? Brazil? Thailand? The guide has you covered with the latest legal updates on L&E law.

It’s complicated enough navigating cross-border expansion without running afoul of national or local L&E laws. Keeping up on those laws in different countries could well factor into your decision about where to set up or expand your foreign operations.

In addition, each country update includes the names of the authors and their law firms. Littler itself has access to more than 1,800 employment attorneys in more than 100 offices around the world.

