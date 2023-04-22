Looking Forward To Seeing You at

Greetings My Fellow Franchisees,

I look forward to welcoming you to Las Vegas for our 2023 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference at Caesars Forum this April 25–28. I call it “our” conference because there is no other place where the speakers, presentations, sponsors, and activities all come together in one place to help multi-unit franchisees connect, learn, re-energize, and revitalize themselves and their teams.

There’s something extraordinary about meeting in person. Great minds coming together in one place for several days fuels creative energy and innovation that helps move our businesses forward into the future.

The past 3 years have challenged us to reimagine our businesses—how we work, how we connect, even why. Our economy for the year ahead is uncertain. Facing an ever-changing future forces us to prepare not only to meet the challenges ahead, but also to be positioned in such a way that we can capitalize on the opportunities that come our way.

Success happens at the intersection of preparedness and opportunity. To prepare you for those opportunities, our conference this year will feature:

More than 800 high-performing franchisees to connect and build relationships with.

Two dozen educational, general, and networking sessions to sharpen your skills and fuel your ideas.

Two dynamic, inspiring keynote speakers: Peter Diamandis, New York Times best-selling author, innovator, and founder of the XPRIZE Foundation; and Col. Nicole Malachowski, the first woman Thunderbird pilot, combat veteran, fighter squadron commander, and White House Fellow and advisor.

More than 250 franchisor exhibit booths putting those opportunities right in front of you.

More than 65 supplier booths connecting you with the latest technology, real estate, finance, and service providers.

So here’s to sharpening your knowledge, gaining and sharing new ideas and best practices, learning about the latest innovations and insights, meeting influencers and franchise industry experts face to face, making new contacts, building relationships, and reconnecting with your friends and colleagues. And just maybe a little fun.

I am honored and grateful to serve as your Chairman and look forward to seeing you there.

Gary Robins