Louisiana Fit To Open 8 Lumin Fitness Studios

Louisiana Fit signed an eight-unit development deal to become a franchise partner with Lumin Fitness.

The Louisiana Fit team brings extensive business acumen and franchising expertise, including deep fitness experience, to the Lumin network. The investment group, led by Kevin Moody, who has long-standing business ties in Louisiana, has operated hundreds of franchise locations across the U.S. with renowned brands, including Planet Fitness, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Pizza Hut.

"When we were introduced to Lumin Fitness, we knew it was a fit," Moody said. "The distinctive business model and technology, combined with the team's expertise and scalability potential, were precisely what we were seeking for our next investment. We can't wait to introduce this innovative concept to the people of Louisiana."

This is the second multi-unit franchise agreement for the brand and outlines expansion plans for key Louisiana markets over the next four years, including New Orleans, Lafayette, and Baton Rouge.

"Kevin Moody and Louisiana Fit are a wonderful addition to our network with their deep business ties in Louisiana and vast fitness experience," said Craig Sherwood, chief development officer at Lumin. "Our goal is to create a group of strong multi-unit operators who are as invested in our success as we are in theirs."

Lumin's proprietary operating system, Lumin OS, uses artificial intelligence, spatial augmented reality, gamification, motion tracking and personalized audio.