Lucases To Develop 30 Port of Subs Units

Seasoned entrepreneurs Michelle and Robert Lucas will expand Port of Subs' footprint in California by introducing new locations throughout the greater Sacramento region. The pair signed a 30-store development agreement.

"Port of Subs resonates deeply with communities for its strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction," Michelle Lucas said. "These core values drew Robert and me to the brand, and as we became more familiar with the business model and met the impressive leadership team, we knew this was the brand we wanted to be part of. We see tremendous potential for Port of Subs in Sacramento and are confident that these new locations will be a welcome addition to the community."

The agreement will include Auburn, Roseville, and Elk Grove. The first of these new locations is slated to open in early 2025.

"Port of Subs' strategic expansion into key markets like Sacramento allows our brand to connect with more communities than ever before," said Healey Mendicino, president of Port of Subs. "Franchisees like Michelle and Robert Lucas have been instrumental in our growth. Their business acumen and dedication to expanding our reach has added significantly to maintaining a leadership position in the highly competitive QSR industry."