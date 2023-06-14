Management Insight: Wisconsin Multi-Unit Operator Has Delegated Success

Andy Gundlach operates 33 Anytime Fitness and 3 Basecamp Fitness locations and says learning to delegate was critical to his success. As much as he would like to be a hands-on operator who is everywhere doing everything, he learned he simply can’t.

“I had to learn to trust my people more—to let them surprise me,” he says. “I was forced to do it. I just couldn’t operate the way I did, having my hands in everything. Things won’t always be perfect, but I have empowered a whole group of people, and I sleep better at night.”

We asked Gundlach to tell us more about his management style and philosophy:

Business philosophy: We are in the people business. Obsess about our customers and employees.

Greatest challenge: Continuing to find great people.

How do others describe you? Intense and very detailed.

How close are you to operations? I spend time in the customers’ shoes every day in my gyms. I meet weekly with my key operators.

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor? Future thinking and enhancing the brand.

What I need from vendors: Great service and fair pricing.

How is social media affecting your business? It has become our number-one marketing avenue and lead source, by far. We spend 90% of our ad budget on social media.

How do you hire and fire? Hire slow and fire fast.

How do you train and retain? Train the systems and develop the person. Give autonomy for people to put their own stamp on how they do their job inside of our systems.

How do you deal with problem employees? Quickly and directly! Problem employees can be infectious.

Fastest way into my doghouse: Not taking ownership or accountability.