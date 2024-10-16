Manfred To Bring Konala to Spokane

Conrad Manfred, an experienced entrepreneur, signed a five-unit agreement to open Konala locations in Spokane, Washington. He has dealt with celiac disease and was drawn to the fast-food brand known for its high-protein, gluten-free bowls and salads.

"After years of dealing with illness and finally getting diagnosed with celiac disease, I was searching for healthy, gluten-free options that were also convenient," Manfred said. "When I found Konala, I knew it was something special. There's a huge gap in the market for healthy fast food, and Konala fills it perfectly. The operation is incredibly efficient—no grease, just ovens, and a setup so streamlined that my jaw dropped. Plus, the numbers speak for themselves. It's a gold mine, and I'm excited to bring it to Washington."

Manfred has secured a lease for his first Konala location—a former Carl's Jr.—which he aims to open by early December. He is also finalizing land purchases for his second and third units with plans to launch those in fall 2025.

"I'm hoping to have eight locations in Spokane County by the end of 2026 and then expand across the state," Manfred said.

To support this growth, he has brought on Mike Daffern, an experienced general manager with 20 years of success running multiple Papa Murphy's locations, to oversee operations.