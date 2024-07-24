Mangats enter 5-unit deal with GoTo Foods

Tony and Namit Mangat, a father-son team of serial entrepreneurs, recently entered into a five-unit franchise agreement to bring Moe's Southwest Grill to Arizona. The restaurants will be located in the Phoenix area.

The pair have worked together in a variety of industries, including real estate, construction, and trucking. After seeking to expand and diversify their portfolio, the Mangats jumped at the opportunity to be the first to develop Moe's Southwest Grill in the Valley of the Sun. GoTo Foods is the parent company of Moe's Southwest Grill, Auntie Anne's, Carvel, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister's Deli, and Schlotzsky's.

"As proud Arizona residents, my son and I are excited for the opportunity to be the first to bring Moe's Southwest Grill to the state," Tony Mangat said. "We've wanted to make the jump into the fast casual space for a while, and with GoTo Foods, we know that we are partnering with a growing and sustainable concept that will continue to allow us to build our portfolio as a father-son team."

Namit Mangat is completing his college education at Arizona State University, where he is studying business administration, alongside training for the 2028 Summer Olympics, specializing in field hockey. With ongoing mentorship from his father and discipline learned from his sport, Namit Mangat is eager to step into this entrepreneurial role in an industry he's passionate about.

The Mangats are set to open their first location at Pebble Creek Marketplace, Ste 170 in Goodyear in September. Target markets for additional locations include Buckeye, Glendale, and Peoria, among others. All five restaurants are projected to be open and operating over the next five years.

"These development efforts contribute to the incredible growth and momentum of the Moe's Southwest Grill brand," said Brian Krause, chief development officer, GoTo Foods. "Opening in Arizona marks a major milestone for our brand and company. With the Mangat family's involvement in this development, this expansion solidifies our strong presence in the state and opens new opportunities for growth and innovation in the market."