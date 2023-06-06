 May Consumer Sentiment Study Finds Consumers Still Worried About Economy
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

May Consumer Sentiment Study Finds Consumers Still Worried About Economy

By: Kerry Pipes | 200 Reads |

May Consumer Sentiment Study Finds Consumers Still Worried About Economy

More than half of all consumers remained wary of the economy in May, according to new data from market research firm Numerator. The company tracks consumer purchase data and surveys buyers to gain insight into shifts in consumer behavior and reports findings monthly in its Consumer Sentiment Study.

Here are some highlights from the latest survey:

-59% of consumers have a high level of concern regarding the economy, slightly down from April.

-More than two-thirds (67%) of consumers feel as though the country is in an economic recession, and 68% believe it will worsen in the next few months.

-78% of consumers think inflation will increase in the next few months.

-Over the next few months, 38% of consumers say their primary concern will most likely be personal finances.

-76% of consumers say rising prices on essential goods and services is their main economic concern, followed by rising prices on gas/fuel (65%).

-30% of consumers are concerned about housing market stability and affordability.

-Consumers' spending discomfort for splurging on premium or 'luxury' items and taking money out of personal savings or retirement accounts increased in May, to 75% and 73%, respectively.

-Consumers are making spending cuts in response to rising prices. 42% anticipate cutting back on dining out, 38% plan to cut back on electronics, and 38% anticipate cutting back on travel in the next few months.

Published: June 6th, 2023

Share this Feature

Angry Crab Shack
SPONSORED CONTENT
Angry Crab Shack
SPONSORED CONTENT
Angry Crab Shack
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Red Roof Inn
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Buddy's Home Furnishings
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

Shakeaway
Shakeaway is a unique global company with stores popping up all over the world! Get involved in this fun, fast growing and profitable franchise now...
Request Info
Learn More
PET DEPOT®
Our first store opened in 1990 in California, growing quickly to a 5-store regional chain. PET DEPOT® started franchising locations in the USA in...
Cash Required:
$53,250
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters