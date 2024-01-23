McDonald's and Dunkin' rise to the top

McDonald's remains the top-performing restaurant powerhouse across the nation, but Dunkin' reclaimed the top spot in the Northeast, according to Numerator's Regional Retail Dashboard. Following are omnichannel purchase and promotional trends across the four U.S. census regions (Northeast, Midwest, South, and West):

McDonald's is the top-performing restaurant by percentage of regional trips in three of the four regions, especially in the Midwest, where it captures 35.2% of trips.

However, Dunkin' has reclaimed the top spot in the Northeast, with 26.7% of trips, compared to 25.9% of trips for McDonald's.

Walmart captured considerable consumables omnichannel market share in all regions: 15.1% of share in the Northeast, 23% in the Midwest, 26.3% in the South, and 15.3% in the West.

The West is the only region where Walmart does not capture the highest consumables omnichannel market share. Costco does with 16.3% compared to Walmart's 15.3%.

Amazon captures its greatest share of consumables omnichannel market share in the Northeast with 5.7%.

Convenience stores capture more consumables trips in the Midwest than any other region with 11.7%.

While at least one in five consumers across all regions feel their financial situation is worse than last year, nearly one in four (23.6%) consumers in the Northeast feel worse off financially this year versus last year.

Shoppers in each region over-index on different items compared to all U.S. shoppers: Northeastern shoppers are 150% more likely to purchase clams, Western consumers are 126% more likely to purchase soba, Midwest consumers are 76% more likely to purchase baked goods, and Southern shoppers are 72% more likely to purchase beef feed & mineral.