Mega-Brand Operator Expands in Florida with American Family Care

Tampa, Florida-based mega franchise operator Purple Square Management has added its eighth brand with its latest development deal with American Family Care (AFC). The franchisee acquired six existing AFC locations in the Tampa area with plans to open eighteen more locations over the next five years.

“Florida is the fastest growing state in the country, which means there is a lot of opportunity for us to fill a void in the healthcare arena and give patients another option for care,” said Vik Patel, president and CEO of Purple Square Management. “I’m very excited about the future growth of AFC and our role with the brand. There is a lot of untapped potential in the urgent care space and AFC is leading the way to bring much needed service to new areas of the country.”

Purple Square Management was founded in 2006 and today operates more than 240 Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins, The Brass Tap, Popeyes, Rent-A-Center, RimTyme, and Take 5 units in 15 states. With its current development pipeline for all brands, Purple Square Management is on track to have more than 280 locations open by the end of 2023.

Published: June 27th, 2023

