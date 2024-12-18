Mehta Investment Group To Open 17 Starbird Locations

Mehta Investment Group will bring 17 new Starbird locations to Washington state as part of a franchise development agreement. The expansion includes 15 locations in the Seattle area and two in Spokane with plans to open the first locations in 2025.

Led by Vin Mehta and his son Rohit, Mehta Investment Group is a family-owned enterprise with a track record of success across a variety of industries. With decades of experience in business and operations, Vin Mehta will oversee the strategic direction of the partnership while Rohi Mehtat will manage daily operations and build Starbird's footprint in Washington.

"Starbird stood out to us because of its premium offerings and commitment to redefining fast food," said Vin Mehta, principal of Mehta Investment Group. "We're excited to introduce Starbird to Washington and share its chef-crafted menu and elevated guest experience with the communities we serve. This is more than just a business opportunity for us—it's about becoming part of a brand that's changing the way people think about fast food. We're thrilled to contribute to its growth and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Known for its chef-driven innovation and crispy chicken, Starbird delivers an average unit volume (AUV) of $4.1 million.

"Starbird's incredible growth reflects the demand for high-quality, chef-driven fast food that resonates with today's consumers," said Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird. "Vin and Rohit Mehta bring a powerful combination of operational expertise and a genuine passion for community engagement. We're confident they'll establish Starbird as a beloved brand in Washington and help us continue setting a new standard in fast food."