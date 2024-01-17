Minnesota operators sign 10-unit McAlister's Deli deal

Steve and Dani Wegman have signed a 10-unit franchise agreement to bring McAlister's Deli to Minnesota.

The pair own multiple food concepts around the greater Mankato area, including 507, Weggy's, Krusty's Donut Shop, The Wagon Wheel, and more. As part of the deal, they will also develop a tri-brand location of Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, and Jamba in Mankato.

"After visiting another restaurant development group's McAlister's Deli location in Grimes, Iowa, I knew we had an immense opportunity to bring this concept to Minnesota," Steve Wegman said. "The menu features something for everyone while the genuine hospitality fits well with the Minnesota culture we're accustomed to. This is a real gathering place for people to linger and enjoy food that's simple, yet elevated, using the finest ingredients."

The Wegmans are set to open their first location at 1860 Adams St. in Mankato in early 2024. Target markets for additional locations include Albert Lea, Apple Valley, Burnsville, Faribault, New Ulm, Northfield, Owatonna, and Rochester among others. All 10 restaurants are projected to be open and operating over the next five years.

"These development efforts contribute to the incredible growth and momentum of the McAlister's Deli brand," said Mike Freeman, McAlister's Deli chief brand officer. "Opening in Minnesota is a significant milestone for the brand as we continue to grow in the north and expand west with reason and purpose, sustainably."

The tri-brand Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, and Jamba location is expected to debut in Mankato at 1600 Warren St., across from the Minnesota State University campus, in early 2024.

"We've seen immense success with several of our other concepts on or near the campus and have full confidence this tri-brand location will follow suit," said Dani Wegman. "Not only will we be able to employ college students, but they're also our primary customer. The key benefit of this tri-brand location is convenience. Having these brands together in one location makes them far more accessible than they are individually and leads to an expansive menu with something for everyone."