Mission Ready: Retired Captain Builds her Empire with Marco's Pizza

Name: Stephanie Moseley

Title: President

Company: Pisa Pie Enterprises

No. of units by brand: 6 Marco's Pizza

Age: 62

Family: 4 siblings, 6 nieces, 1 nephew, 1 grandniece, 2 grandnephews, and the handful of friends I call family

Years in franchising: 6

Years in current position: 6

Stephanie Moseley served in the U.S. Air Force and had a lengthy career as a pharmaceuticals and biotech rep before becoming a Marco's Pizza franchisee at the age of 56. She's now found a home with her six Marco's locations in Virginia.

The daughter of a World War II Navy veteran, Moseley was inspired by his duty to his country and joined the Air Force ROTC while in college. After graduating, she joined the Air Force, hoping to become an air traffic controller. Instead, there was a need for an intelligence analyst. Moseley was tasked with developing a deep understanding of the military capabilities of the U.S. as well as its allies and adversaries. This included developing a detailed knowledge of countries' political structures. She studied military units and kept track of aircraft, tanks, missiles, and artillery.

"It was absolutely the toughest thing I went through in my life," Moseley says. "I played with Barbies growing up, not G.I. Joes."

Moseley served seven years in the Air Force and retired as a captain. When she transitioned into a civilian career, she became a pharmaceutical and biotech sales rep, providing scientific and clinical data to doctors to help inform their prescribing decisions. After years in the role, Moseley believed she could succeed as a business owner and began exploring her options.

One day, she saw a sign for Marco's Pizza and got her first taste of the brand. She bought a pizza, loved it, and decided this was her opportunity to own a business. She now operates six Marco's stores and named her company Pisa Pie Enterprises, a reference to Pisa, Italy, where she was born when her father was stationed there in the Navy.

Moseley has taken what she learned from her father and her military experience and applied it to franchise ownership. She was named Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association in 2021 due, in part, to her success in turning around an underperforming Marco's store.

"There are so many lessons the military taught me that I apply to the business world today," Moseley says. "I learned to identify a problem and think positively in coming up with a solution. I am steadfast in my resolution to find a positive outcome. When my first store struggled, failure was not an option. I won't give up until the mission is complete."

PERSONAL

First job: My first official job was at Hardee's while I was attending college, but I quickly pivoted to a career in the military. I became a captain and a U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst for seven years. In that position, I had Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) clearance and was running a division that oversaw the highest and fastest-flying reconnaissance aircraft ever built.

Formative influences/events: Observing my parents successfully navigate their lives and rising out of the generational curse of poverty in the South. "We beat the odds" is how they described their success. This taught me that I could be successful regardless of any circumstance, and this is where my fighting spirit formed.

Key accomplishments: I have been honored to win several awards during my time as a franchisee. This includes being named the 2021 IFA Franchisee of the Year and a Women Franchisee Rock Star by Franchise Business Review, which both honor franchise owners who set exceptional examples for achieving success within the franchise model. Other awards that have meant a lot to me are the Marco's Pizza Mike Jaynes Award and multiple President's Club wins in pharmaceutical and biotech sales.

Biggest current challenge: One of the biggest challenges I currently face is balancing work and life while working a full-time job and running multiple businesses. That is why it is so important for me to have a strong team to lean on for support in operating each business. I have invested in building a team with strong day-to-day operational qualities and can truly say that I can rely on them for support, management, and key decision-making.

Next big goal: I have six Marco's Pizza locations open and operating, and I have a goal of opening 10 stores. By growing my portfolio and creating a great team of people to help run it, I am hoping to start moving toward retirement.

First turning point in your career: As an entrepreneur, it was turning my first store into a success. I did this by searching for a general manager who had knowledge and experience with pizza businesses to help me run my store and understand my vision. Investing in this position helped me turn around my store, increase sales, and become profitable, which led to my opening additional units.

Best business decision: Hiring my current chief of operations, Jason Gorman. I have learned a great deal from him about the pizza business and operations. When I was looking for a general manager in 2019, I knew I had to find the right person with the experience to help improve my business. I interviewed several candidates, but Jason stood out because he asked the right questions and was passionate about improving the store's sales. He is irreplaceable and one of the reasons I have been so successful.

Hardest lesson learned: When something isn't working, take immediate action to correct the course. Being able to identify the obstacle is the first step and the most important one. Once you see the problem, you can then break it down into manageable goals to move toward fixing the issue. Also, don't be afraid to ask for help. It's okay to lean on your support system to help tackle issues and get sound advice.

Work week: For most of my time as a franchise owner, I also balanced that with a full-time job as a biotech account manager. I spend my evenings and weekends working on my Marco's locations.

Exercise/workout: I try to squeeze it in, but with my schedule, it is very difficult. I focus on eating right, especially when I'm not eating Marco's pizza, fried fish, ribeye steaks, and key lime pie. It's all about balance.

Best advice you ever got: Always think positively and positive things will happen. It's the secret to life. I try to remember that it's natural to be fearful, but don't let that get in the way. Look at each challenge as an opportunity for you to test your ability, grow your resiliency, and learn something new. By putting a positive spin on things, it will help put you in a mindset that will lead to positive things happening.

What's your passion in business? A passion I have in business is developing people into leaders and being able to help people. I have always had a passion for helping others, and I think it is important to lift up people around you in any way you can. Not only is developing great leaders great for my business because I have smart people helping me run it, but it's also important to encourage them to grow as people as well. Watching employees grow into great leaders is very rewarding.

How do you balance life and work? That's hard to do with running a business and working full time. I balance everything and ensure I get at least one weekend to myself per month to recharge and reenergize.

Guilty pleasure: A Marco's Pepperoni Magnifico plus the addition of sausage, banana peppers, and jalapenos.

Favorite book: Dare to Lead by Brené Brown because it has shown me how to be a better leader to my team and in my business.

Favorite movie: "The Pursuit of Happyness." It is a true story illustrating that no matter your circumstances and obstacles, you can overcome and triumph.

What do most people not know about you? When I was stationed in Okinawa, a friend and I got lost on the East China Sea in a paddleboat. There was a miscommunication with the lady who rented us the paddleboat, and we went too far past a coral reef. We were rescued by the coast guard, and it took an hour to get back to shore. This experience was one of many that taught me to be agile and resourceful. You never know what life will throw at you, and most of the time, you just have to adapt.

Pet peeve: People wasting my time. Time is an invaluable resource and something you can't get back.

What did you want to be when you grew up? An actress. I was very interested in movies, and I thought it would be a very cool career. I wanted to have a role on my favorite soap opera, "The Young and the Restless"--one that wouldn't be killed off!

Last vacation: Waldorf Astoria, Beverly Hills in 2023.

Person I'd most like to have lunch with: Tyler Perry, so I can gain insight into his tenacious ability to remain focused on success despite being homeless and being told no.

MANAGEMENT

Business philosophy: If you treat your employees and customers right, pray, and make sound business decisions, success will follow.

Management method or style: Lead by example and train top management to do the same. Give people a little wiggle room to make mistakes without fear. That fosters an environment where ideas can flourish.

Greatest challenge: Maintaining profitability amid inflation, the rising costs of food and labor, and soaring interest rates.

How do others describe you? A force of nature, a grace under fire, a steel magnolia, fighting spirit, never-give-up attitude, and caring to a fault.

One thing I'm looking to do better: Keep frustrations and stress under control.

How I give my team room to innovate and experiment: I'm always open to suggestions. I give them the freedom to experiment without fear of being blamed if things don't work out. I allow them to then pivot and flex their creative muscles.

How close are you to operations? While I'm not in the store every day, I consult with my chief of operations several times during the day to ensure he, the general managers, and my marketing manager have what they need to operate successfully.

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor? Support and true concern about my success.

Have you changed your marketing strategy in response to the economy? How? Because of the economy, guests are looking for more value. I have pivoted my strategy to ensure my guest count continues to rise by offering value menu items without compromising on quality. We are laser focused on local schools and community organizations to become a part of the communities we serve by offering donations, fundraisers, and sponsorship opportunities. This is a great opportunity for us, positioning Marco's as a goodwill community partner.

How is social media affecting your business? It does so in a positive way. Marco's has a great social media outlet, and it's a wonderful way to keep the brand top of mind among consumers and strengthen our relationship with the community.

Fastest way into my doghouse: Steal from me and let me catch it.

COVID-19

How did Covid-19 impact your business? While the pandemic was truly unfortunate, it increased revenue for businesses like Marco's Pizza that were already operating in a delivery and carry-out business model to help feed people and families without fear of spreading Covid. The pandemic allowed guests to try Marco's Pizza for the first time and realize the reason it was voted America's Most-Loved Pizza in 2019.

How have you responded? I responded by ensuring our customer service was on point to give customers a first-class experience. I also contacted the local TV stations and media outlets to demonstrate the new concept of curbside pickup and contact-free delivery, offering a solution and resource for families in our community.

What changes do you think will be permanent? Curbside pickup because it allows customers the convenience of picking up their food without leaving the car.

BOTTOM LINE

Annual revenue: I have four stores generating $1 million each in revenue and two units that we're building up with a continued focus on marketing and customer service.

2024 goals: To open one more unit by the end of summer.

Growth meter: How do you measure your growth? I measure growth by comparing sales year over year, customer count trends, and customer satisfaction scores.

Vision meter: Where do you want to be in 5 years? 10 years? In five years, I would like a total of 10 stores operating successfully. I didn't join Marco's Pizza to just open one store; it has always been my vision to build my pizza empire. We have continued to grow steadily over the years, and I think 10 stores is the perfect goal.

Do you have brands in different segments? Why/why not? Not at the moment because I want to maintain a laser focus on growing with the Marco's Pizza brand. Perhaps later I will explore that option for an even more robust portfolio.

How is the economy in your region(s) affecting you, your employees, your customers? Inflation is taking a toll on everyone and everything. It's a major challenge just to keep up with the constant cost of goods increasing, but with the right team and support from the franchisor, we're navigating the best we can and remaining profitable.

Are you experiencing economic growth in your market? Virginia has been a successful market for Marco's Pizza. My locations in Newport News, Suffolk, Yorktown, Virginia Beach, and Fort Eustis, an Army base, have seen great growth since they opened. I have plans to open more locations in this market since it has shown great success.

How do changes in the economy affect the way you do business? The economy is constantly changing, so I am always considering that when making business decisions. The corporate team at Marco's does a great job of helping franchisees prepare for these types of changes, and I use their resources and recommendations to help weigh my options.

How do you forecast for your business? I look at quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year sales to forecast the future. Our new MOMS POS system helps with that as well. I also use pizza trend analysis and what is going on in my local community and social media.

What are the best sources for capital expansion? Banks. Outside of friends and family, banks are the best way to secure money. They have different programs to get money, such as conventional loans and SBAs. With conventional loans offering shorter terms, you can get loans off the books quicker that way. That positions me to put more money in my pocket.

Experience with private equity, local banks, national banks, other institutions? Why/why not? I've had good experiences with Marco's preferred lenders, like Osgood Bank. The rates are competitive and the application and approval processes are easier than other banks I've dealt with.

What are you doing to take care of your employees? I offer competitive pay, benefits, and paid time off. I also offer complete work flexibility to allow employees to enjoy work-life balance, which is so important to mental and physical health.

How are you handling rising employee costs (payroll, minimum wage, healthcare, etc.)? Like many businesses, we see a trend of increased costs in the economy, including employee wages. I currently offer competitive pay to make sure we are hiring top talent who are driven to grow in their roles. To manage these increased expenses, our team works tirelessly to find ways to increase profits and maintain a smaller group of employees.

How do you reward/recognize top-performing employees? I aim to celebrate wins both big and small to help motivate, inspire, and build a positive team culture. Whether it is a peer-to-peer callout, lunch outing, thank you letter, or day off, I make sure to acknowledge the people who have played a significant role in bettering the business. I'm a big believer in letting your team know how much you appreciate their work and showing them their impact. In turn, it will result in increased motivation and energy.

What kind of exit strategy do you have in place? Keeping my businesses healthy for if and when I decide to sell.