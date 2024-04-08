Mladen To Open 3 Grease Monkey Locations

Goran Mladen signed a three-unit deal build Grease Monkey locations in Florida. The first location is already open in Winter Haven with locations in Dundee and Auburndale projected to open by the end of May.

Originally from New York, Mladen comes from the real estate investment world. Searching for a recession-proof business, he found the opportunity to invest in Grease Monkey, one of FullSpeed Automotive's brands.

"When researching the Grease Monkey franchise opportunity, I was immediately impressed by the support team and the success potential of each store," Mladen said. "It's exciting to be opening my first Grease Monkey location in the area I've called home since 2015. I've seen, firsthand, the need for more automotive services in the area, and I can't wait to see my first location succeed and provide this new service to my community."

Mladen looked around Florida for real estate deals that included the sale of existing lube shops. This has allowed him to invest in multiple locations with Grease Monkey and have them up and running swiftly.

The auto care industry is expected to grow nearly 25%, and reach $477.6 billion this year according to the Auto Care Association's most recent research study.