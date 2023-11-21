Mother and 3 daughters to bring Pvolve to Austin

Texas-based entrepreneur Marci Bain and her three daughters, Mackenzie, Madison, and Brooke Bain, agreed to a multi-unit deal to bring four Pvolve fitness studios to Austin. This will be the franchise’s first entry into the Austin market.

Marci and her husband, Scott, have operated a construction company for 25 years, working on civil projects for local and federal government and private developers. She had no intention of exploring business opportunities in the fitness industry but happened upon Pvolve and its franchise offering in her search for a concept that fit into her hectic daily schedule.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been on the lookout for fitness modalities that can simultaneously increase my mobility, offer me the workout results I’m used to seeing, and that I can keep up with as time goes on,” she said. “These same three things compelled my daughters, and we know they will resonate with many members of the Austin community. With the opening of these studios, we can support our neighborhood by providing a fitness method that sculpts, strengthens, and restores the body.”

The Bains plan to open their first studio in The Domain area in the fall of 2024, citing the area's lively, mixed-use nature with shopping centers, restaurants, and many neighborhoods.

“Marci and her daughters will make incredible additions to the Pvolve franchise family,” said Pvolve President Julie Cartwright. “They share in our mission to inspire members to form a deeper, more powerful connection with their bodies—a connection that helps them to live longer, healthier lives.”