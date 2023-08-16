 Multi-Brand Operator Expanding Smoothie King in Dallas-Fort Worth
Multi-Brand Operator Expanding Smoothie King in Dallas-Fort Worth

By: Kerry Pipes | 208 Reads |

Multi-Brand Operator Expanding Smoothie King in Dallas-Fort Worth

Mohammed Azaz has honed his franchising chops developing 30 Great Clips and 2 Goddard Preschools locations across Kansas City. He’s even become the largest Great Clips franchisee in the city. His newest endeavor is a 15-unit development agreement with Smoothie King in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

“I’ve been actively searching to further diversify my portfolio and Smoothie King immediately stood out for its strong company mission, category leadership, products, and the ongoing support it provides franchisees,” said Azaz. “I’m excited to develop new locations with Smoothie King and build my existing portfolio with the brand.”

The new agreement is actually not Azaz’s first encounter with the QSR brand. His HIBA-SK LLC, acquired six existing Smoothie King locations in the fall of 2022. He said he has added Smoothie King to his portfolio not only because of the brand’s leadership but its reputation for continued innovation.

Azaz is a former healthcare executive who followed his entrepreneurial dreams because he wanted the opportunity to control and measure his own growth. He’s been a franchisee for the last 15 years.

Published: August 16th, 2023

