Multi-Brand Power Couple Bringing Blo Blow Dry Bar to Memphis

By: Kerry Pipes | 191 Reads |

Multi-brand operators Salman “Sal” and Komal Noordin are adding to their growing portfolio with a new development agreement with Blo Blow Dry Bar. The Noordins are set to open the brand’s first location in the Memphis market in September.

The Noordins are experienced franchisees who operate 5 Subways, 14 Checkers, 3 Baskin-Robbins, and 2 Papa John’s locations, and a number of independent businesses including a CBD retail store, gas stations, and hotels.
 
“We’re firm believers in the franchise model as we’ve experienced first-hand the benefits it has with numerous resources,” said Komal. “There is an immediate need for the types of services Blo Blow Dry Bar offers in the Greater Memphis area, and this industry is right in my wheelhouse. I look forward to empowering each woman who steps in our bar and being a greater advocate for self-care within my community.”
 
With more than two decades of combined experience, the Noordins said they are excited to add Blo Blow Dry Bar to their portfolio and intend to open additional locations.
 
“While this is our first Blo location, it definitely won’t be our last,” added Sal. “We’re excited to get into a service and experience-based business within a booming industry, and bringing such services to the community that has served us well over the years.”

Blo Blow Dry Bar opened its first location in Canada in 2007 and has grown to more than 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Published: July 25th, 2023

