Multiple franchisees join Shaquille O'Neal's team

Franchisees in Massachusetts and Michigan signed multi-unit deals to expand the reach of Big Chicken, the fast-casual chicken concept founded by Shaquille O’Neal.

Four friends and experienced QSR owners and operators, Martin Lachance, Barry Lattuca, Michael Scibelli, and James O’Hanlon, will bring an additional six Big Chicken locations to Boston, Metro West, Cape Cod, and the Northshore regions. The team also owns two Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurants in the Boston area, making Big Chicken their second venture as a group.

“With a deep-rooted history in Boston and its restaurant scene, we are thrilled to venture into the exciting world of Big Chicken,” Lattuca said. "When we went for the discovery day, we knew it was the right fit because we truly love the product and the passion behind it. For us, it's not just about the celebrity connection; it's about the food. We can’t wait to expand the brand's presence along the coast of Boston.”

In addition, as part of a 20-unit agreement with the seasoned operators behind H&D Group Investments, Big Chicken in Hartland, Michigan, is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. The group plans to open additional locations in Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, and Mount Pleasant.

“We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made thus far in securing premium real estate to open Big Chicken locations across eastern Michigan,” said a spokesperson from H&D Group Investments. “Our newest location in Hartland marks the next BIG step in our journey of bringing big flavor, big food and, most importantly, big fun to our communities.”