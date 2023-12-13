 Multiple franchisees join Shaquille O'Neal's team
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Multiple franchisees join Shaquille O'Neal's team

By: M. Scott Morris | 210 Reads | 1 Shares

Multiple franchisees join Shaquille O'Neal's team

Franchisees in Massachusetts and Michigan signed multi-unit deals to expand the reach of Big Chicken, the fast-casual chicken concept founded by Shaquille O’Neal.

Four friends and experienced QSR owners and operators, Martin Lachance, Barry Lattuca, Michael Scibelli, and James O’Hanlon, will bring an additional six Big Chicken locations to Boston, Metro West, Cape Cod, and the Northshore regions. The team also owns two Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurants in the Boston area, making Big Chicken their second venture as a group.

“With a deep-rooted history in Boston and its restaurant scene, we are thrilled to venture into the exciting world of Big Chicken,” Lattuca said. "When we went for the discovery day, we knew it was the right fit because we truly love the product and the passion behind it. For us, it's not just about the celebrity connection; it's about the food. We can’t wait to expand the brand's presence along the coast of Boston.”

In addition, as part of a 20-unit agreement with the seasoned operators behind H&D Group Investments, Big Chicken in Hartland, Michigan, is scheduled to open in the spring of 2024. The group plans to open additional locations in Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, and Mount Pleasant.

“We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made thus far in securing premium real estate to open Big Chicken locations across eastern Michigan,” said a spokesperson from H&D Group Investments. “Our newest location in Hartland marks the next BIG step in our journey of bringing big flavor, big food and, most importantly, big fun to our communities.”

Published: December 13th, 2023

Share this Feature

Hungry Howie's Pizza
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hungry Howie's Pizza
SPONSORED CONTENT
Hungry Howie's Pizza
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Smoothie King
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

The Bar Method
Demand for The Bar Method continues to grow as more people discover the benefits of a barre-based workout and feel the empowerment after each...
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
One of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S., Jimmy John’s has been making fresh, fast, tasty sandwiches since 1983 - and seeking...
Cash Required:
$200,000
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters