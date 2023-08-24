 Multiple Operators Bringing 15 Perspire Sauna Studios to Texas Markets
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Multiple Operators Bringing 15 Perspire Sauna Studios to Texas Markets

By: Kerry Pipes | 154 Reads |

Multiple Operators Bringing 15 Perspire Sauna Studios to Texas Markets

There are now 15 more Perspire Sauna Studio in development throughout the Lone Star State as the brand looks to build its footprint in key markets this year by signing development deals with new and existing franchisees.

“I've always been on a mission to help others live a fit, healthy, and empowered life. And Perspire Sauna Studios provides the perfect platform to continue doing just that,” said Jackie Mendes, a new franchisee and vice president of franchise development for the brand. “Not only will this afford my family and me the opportunity to positively impact the health of our community, but it's also a way to diversify our financial portfolio with a business that's simple and easy to scale.”

The lineup of new studios in development includes four in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, four in greater Austin, five in San Antonio, and three in Houston. The expansion is being carried out through a mix of single and multi-unit agreements and includes deals with established Perspire Sauna Studios operators as well as entrepreneurs new to the brand.

Perspire Sauna Studios is a full-spectrum infrared and red-light therapy brand established in 2010. The company has more than 150 signed franchise agreements with 42 open studios and another 20 studios under development.

Published: August 24th, 2023

Share this Feature

Bonchon
SPONSORED CONTENT
Bonchon
SPONSORED CONTENT
Bonchon
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Comments:

comments powered by Disqus
The Human Bean
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Hungry Howie's Pizza
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 19-22ND, 2024

QDOBA Mexican Eats®
The #1 fast casual Mexican franchise in the industry offering flexible formats with ample white space to grow.
Cash Required:
$350,000
Request Info
Learn More
Taco John's
Grab Hold of the Bold with the legacy brand that is backed by 50+ years of experience, a fresh look and feel, and outstanding menu innovation, all...
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters