Multiple Operators Bringing 15 Perspire Sauna Studios to Texas Markets

There are now 15 more Perspire Sauna Studio in development throughout the Lone Star State as the brand looks to build its footprint in key markets this year by signing development deals with new and existing franchisees.

“I've always been on a mission to help others live a fit, healthy, and empowered life. And Perspire Sauna Studios provides the perfect platform to continue doing just that,” said Jackie Mendes, a new franchisee and vice president of franchise development for the brand. “Not only will this afford my family and me the opportunity to positively impact the health of our community, but it's also a way to diversify our financial portfolio with a business that's simple and easy to scale.”

The lineup of new studios in development includes four in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, four in greater Austin, five in San Antonio, and three in Houston. The expansion is being carried out through a mix of single and multi-unit agreements and includes deals with established Perspire Sauna Studios operators as well as entrepreneurs new to the brand.

Perspire Sauna Studios is a full-spectrum infrared and red-light therapy brand established in 2010. The company has more than 150 signed franchise agreements with 42 open studios and another 20 studios under development.