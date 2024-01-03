 Multi-unit franchisee strikes deal with NASA
Multi-unit franchisee strikes deal with NASA

By: M. Scott Morris

Multi-unit franchisee strikes deal with NASA

John David, a multi-unit franchisee with Salata Salad Kitchen for more than a decade, launched a deal with NASA to open a restaurant at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

In 2018, David was approached by NASA and asked to cater salads and wraps to its employees from his Clear Lake location. Due to the success of this collaboration, a full-time residency has now been established. Since its onset in early August, the salad kitchen has increased sales by 20% and is available to NASA employees Monday through Thursday.

"I'm honored that my location has been chosen to further this collaboration with such an important establishment to the nation," said David, who also owns Salata restaurants across the greater Houston area, including Kingwood, Westlake, and Spring. "Over the years, we have built the trust of those at the Johnson Space Center and are eager to continue serving the hard-working employees."

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades. More than 50 fresh toppings are available on the menu.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence," said Michele Maerz, president of Salata. "John has built this partnership through extensive relationship building and we are proud to see our dedicated franchisees further elevate the brand into esteemed organizations like NASA. His leadership and success of this initiative underscores the positive impact that thoughtful dining options can have on our workforce."

Published: January 3rd, 2024

