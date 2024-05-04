Multi-Unit Franchising Conference Reaches New Heights--Again

The recent Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas was a resounding success. The annual gathering has always set a standard for learning and networking, and this year’s event was no exception.

Dynamic exhibit hall

The heart of the conference—the exhibit hall—was a bustling hub of activity. It was not just a showcase of opportunities, but a place for franchisees to explore new ideas and forge important connections. The energy here was palpable, reflecting the eagerness of franchisees to grow and innovate.

Inspirational speakers

The conference was elevated by speakers who brought valuable insights to the forefront. Jim Collins’ presentation on novel business growth strategies resonated deeply, sparking ideas that many have already started to implement.

Chef Jeff Henderson’s story was a highlight, serving as a powerful testament to perseverance and commitment. His journey from humble beginnings to culinary success was an inspiring and poignant reminder of the resilience needed in the franchising world.

In addition, the breakout sessions offered a treasure trove of knowledge. They delved into pertinent topics, ranging from leveraging new technologies for business growth to building infrastructure to support expansion to creating business plans to prepare for a potential sale. Industry leaders offered in-depth discussions, lessons learned, and practical advice relevant to today’s franchise landscape.

Unparalleled networking

Networking is the conference’s cornerstone, and this year was no exception. It offered a rich environment for franchisees to connect, share experiences, and learn from one another. The diversity of new attendees was particularly noteworthy, signaling a robust future for our industry.

Social events, including the golf tournament at Arroyo Golf Club, the Chairman’s Pool Party, and the franchisee opening event at Carmine’s Restaurant, were more than just fun gatherings. They were vital for building relationships, and every conversation presented a chance to learn and grow.

Plan for 2025

The Multi-Unit Franchising Conference is a catalyst for growth and inspiration. This year’s conference has set a new benchmark for excellence. It has been an empowering experience, and as we look ahead to 2025, we carry with us the knowledge, inspiration, and connections that will continue to drive our success in the dynamic and ever-evolving realm of franchising.

As we bid farewell to this year’s event, we look forward to the next one with great anticipation. Mark your calendars for March 25–28, 2025, at Caesars Forum. It promises to bring more enriching experiences, learning opportunities, and unparalleled networking.

Jesse Keyser,

2024 MUFC Chair