Multi-unit operator opens 400th StretchLab studio

By: M. Scott Morris

Multi-unit operator opens 400th StretchLab studio

Terry Rackley just opened his seventh StretchLab studio, which is the 400th studio opened and a milestone for the assisted stretching brand.

“We are honored to be the 400th studio, particularly since there were only four StretchLabs open when we joined the brand,” said Rackley, a StretchLab multi-unit operator.

Rackley’s latest StretchLab is located in University Village in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The franchise's 400th studio opened just eight months after the franchisor hit the 300th open studio milestone. The brand opened a new location every three days in 2023.

“This is our seventh Stretchlab studio, and we have an amazing team already assembled that is passionate about their members and lives by StretchLab's core values,” Rackley said. “I’m extremely proud of our team and look forward to helping serve our community.”

At StretchLab, clients work one-on-one with highly trained team members to increase mobility and flexibility and achieve a deeper, more advanced stretch than they can get on their own. Studios tracks mobility, muscle activation, posture, and body symmetry to create individually tailored stretching programs for clients.

Published: December 5th, 2023

