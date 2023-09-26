Multi-unit operators sign deal for 5 more Potbelly locations in Arkansas

Franchise partners Ryan Hamra and Cody McPherson are set to grow with a new deal to open five more Potbelly sandwich shops in Jonesboro and parts of central Arkansas.

“I’ve loved Potbelly sandwiches from the time I had my first bite, and I’m happy to be able to expand and share the experience with more fans in Arkansas,” Hamra said. “My nearly 10 years with the brand have proven the longevity of the concept.”

Hamra already operates two Potbelly’s in Little Rock. The first store under the new agreement is expected to open within the year.

“We are excited to bring these shops to Arkansas given the consumer appeal regionally,” McPherson said, “and we're committed to delivering exceptional experiences in these communities.”

With more than 20 years in the food service industry, working for and owning multiple restaurants, Hamra is well equipped to expand his Potbelly restaurant portfolio in the state. After serving his country in the U.S. Air Force, McPherson became a franchisee of Crumbl Cookies in Arkansas and now adds Potbelly to his list of achievements.

“We're thrilled to expand our presence in Arkansas. Supporting this growth is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue building and serving our loyal fan base,” said Lynette McKee, senior vice president of franchising at Potbelly. “We’ve already built a loyal following in Little Rock with a great operator in Ryan. We have confidence in him and Cody as they continue to develop the Potbelly brand in the state.”