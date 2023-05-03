My Salon Suite Operator to Double Size with Development Agreement

Multi-unit My Salon Suite franchisee Alpesh Trivedi has added another 10-unit agreement to his development rights with the brand. The move will nearly double his portfolio’s size as he and his business partner develop the locations in Midwestern markets.

“People are really embracing this concept in the salon industry and feeling confident bringing their business to My Salon Suite and Salon Plaza,” said Trivedi. “My Salon Suite’s franchise model has been a great way for me to learn, adopt, and improve the proprietary processes, products, and best practices. There’s very valuable know-how and support for each step of the business from the start and continued through the growth. The company has a culture of ‘partnership’ where the ideas and information flows freely between franchise and franchisor about sight selection, design, construction, and operations.”

Trivedi and his partner have been with the salon suite brand since 2016 and currently have four open My Salon Suite locations, four more under construction or lease negotiations, as well as three Salon Plaza locations. The new agreement gives them 10 additional licenses to open My Salon Suites in the Chicago market, and other Midwest states, including Michigan. nearly doubling their portfolio with the brand and bringing them to over 20 planned locations.