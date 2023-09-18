Nathan Finney to add 14 Slim Chickens locations to portfolio

Nathan Finney of FHG Slims will be developing 14 Slim Chickens restaurants in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and more key markets throughout Michigan.

“After operating in the full-service restaurant industry, I wanted to diversify my portfolio with a new and exciting concept. Slim Chickens was just that—not only is the food amazing, but the extensive support that franchisees receive is phenomenal,” said Finney. “The environment that each Slims’ location has is extremely welcoming, and that extends to the corporate team as well. Its franchisees are treated like family, and that was the selling point for me.”

Finney founded Finney Hospitality Group in 2012. Since then, he has opened and operated a variety of popular full-service restaurants throughout Indiana. FHG’s other concepts include The Tap Beer Bar, SmokeWorks, Social Cantina, and Yogis. He’s also the president and founder of Kind Car Wash.

After seeing a variety of seasoned full-service restaurateurs find success with Slim Chickens, Finney signed on as an operator.

“His immense success with opening full-service restaurants proves that he will do amazing work,” said Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens.