By: Annie Oeth & Eddy Goldberg | 253 Reads |

Network in Atlanta this June at the 2024 Franchise Customer Experience Conference

Leaders across the many roles of franchising will converge on the Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) June 17–20 at the InterContinental Buckhead in Atlanta. The FCXC will include experts in technology, marketing, operations, and more. (See 2023 highlights here.)

The keynote speaker this year is Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow, a global consultancy on designing companies for the 21st century. Walsh, a best-selling author, is a leading authority on disruptive innovation, digital transformation, AI-powered transformation, and new ways of thinking. He’ll share with attendees how they—and their businesses—can thrive in this new era.

2024 FCXC speakers will include Therese Thilgen, CEO of Franchise Update Media; Jennifer Brandeen, COO at the IFA; Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now and 2024 Conference Chair; Matt Haller, CEO of the IFA; and Darrell Johnson, CEO of FRANdata.

Tuesday offers two all-morning sessions for C-level executives to network and share common problems and solutions: the CEO Summit, exclusive to franchise CEOS; and the CMO/COO Summit to help CMOs and COOs find ways to collaborate and communicate more effectively (and more often!).

Networking opportunities will abound with educational breakout sessions, as well as time in the Exhibit Hall to meet up and kick the tires of both tried-and-true and new solutions to improve their business.

Wednesday will feature the annual Franchise Innovation Awards, including Franchise Marketing Innovator of the Year and Operations & Technology Innovator of the Year Awards, with the four finalists presenting their innovation programs.

This conference delivers insights and inspiration for franchise leaders who serve customers, franchisees, and employees in a time of rapid change. Join us June 17–20 to lead your brand’s customer experience to the next level.

The conference concludes Thursday morning with two workshops: Franchisee Buy-In and Engagement in CX; and Build Your Customer Experience Implementation Plan, How To Implement What You’ve Learned at FCXC.

Best rates end April 29. For more information on the agenda, the sessions, and for early registration, click here.

Published: April 16th, 2024

