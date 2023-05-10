Nevada Operator Signs 6-Unit Deal with Big Chicken 

Firehouse Subs multi-unit franchisee Damon Kreizenbeck is set to bring six Big Chicken locations to Northwest Nevada courtesy of his new development agreement with the Shaquille O’Neal- backed brand. Kreizenbeck has already signed leases and will open his first two locations in Carson City and Minden later this year. His new locations will mark the third and fourth Big Chickens in the state, joining the brand’s two restaurants in Las Vegas.

“We were fortunate to have secured two prime locations to open our first Big Chicken restaurants in Carson City and Minden. Since signing the leases, we’ve been beyond excited to share the announcement,” said Kreizenbeck. “As a Northern Nevada resident for the last 33 years, I’m confident that Big Chicken will quickly become a go-to lunch and dinner spot for residents as well as for those passing through. There’s nothing else in the area quite like Big Chicken.”

Kreizenbeck has more than seven years of restaurant ownership experience as a multi-unit Firehouse Subs operator in Carson City. He operates four Firehouse Subs restaurants and has a fifth one in development. He plans to build out his 6-unit agreement with Big Chicken in the Reno, Sparks, and Lake Tahoe markets.