 New development deal makes operator the largest Salata Salad Kitchen franchisee
By: M. Scott Morris | 167 Reads | 1 Shares

Salata Salad Kitchen multi-unit franchisee Joe Piro has signed an agreement to develop 6 new restaurants throughout the Houston area.

Piro, who has a 35-year history as a Burger King franchisee, opened his first Salata’s in 2012. The new development agreement will make him the largest franchisee for the built-to-order salad kitchen concept. He’ll have a total of 21 restaurants.

“Salata was a natural fit for me—the business model just makes sense and the message behind the brand resonates with so many people,” Piro says. “The response from the community is always overwhelmingly positive upon opening a restaurant.”

Piro’s first new location is set to begin construction this month at Valley Ranch Town Center in New Caney, Texas. Additional locations are planned throughout Houston and its surrounding areas.

“We are thrilled to see Joe continue to bolster his ownership portfolio with our brand,” said Michele Maerz, president of Salata. “His commitment to Salata’s mission and values, along with his extensive experience in the restaurant industry, has made him an invaluable asset to our brand.”

Published: September 19th, 2023

