New franchisees to operate 3 Lightbridge Academy locations

Bhavna Chaudhri and Nitin Poswal signed on with Lightbridge Academy to bring three units of the early childhood education franchise to the Dallas–Fort Worth metro community.

Their pair realized the importance of quality early education when raising their children. While working in finance and product management, they depended on childcare providers for their children’s emotional, mental, and physical development, and general wellbeing.

“This made us realize the importance of quality childcare,” said Chaudhri. “We look forward to introducing high-quality childcare services to our city and community, aiming to positively impact children during their formative years while providing essential support to busy parents.”

In 2023, Lightbridge Academy celebrated 16 franchise signings for a total of 27 locations, entering new markets including Colorado and Florida while continuing to grow in existing markets across the South and Northeast region.

“This new signing is a testament to our dedication to providing unparalleled early childhood education programs to working families and highlights Lightbridge Academy's impressive growth throughout the country,” said Chief Executive Officer Gigi Schweikert. “We are incredibly proud of our proven business model that allows us to make established partnerships with dedicated franchisees who make a transformative impact in communities in need of quality child care.”