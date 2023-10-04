 New Jersey residents taking Scooter's Coffee where it's never been
New Jersey residents taking Scooter's Coffee where it's never been

By: M. Scott Morris | 101 Reads |

Bill Thomas and his wife, Nicole Toscanini-Thomas, have signed a franchise agreement to bring Scooter’s Coffee to the Garden State.

The pair plan to open 7 of the brand’s drive-thru kiosks in Monmouth County, New Jersey. They’re currently looking for potential sites for their first location. This is the Midwest-based brand’s first foray into New Jersey and into the Northeast as a whole.

Thomas began thinking about what was next for him after retiring as a consultant. He had investigated franchising opportunities in the past but found that the shoe didn’t quite fit. He said he was impressed by Scooter’s because “it’s a new and exciting concept that isn’t something we have in this area.”

Originally, the couple were offered territories in Florida, but when New Jersey became available, they knew it was the right move for them. Thomas has lived in Monmouth County for more than 40 years, and Toscanini-Thomas has lived there her entire life.

“It’s an honor to bring the first Scooter’s Coffee franchise to our home state,” he said. “We are looking forward to building a family business where we can offer delicious products to our neighbors and exciting career opportunities to the people in our community.”

Published: October 4th, 2023

