New menu items capture taste buds

Survey firm Numerator continues to track purchase data and survey verified buyers to understand shifts in consumer behavior. Limited-service restaurants continued their post-COVID rebound in 2023, reaching their highest annual sales to date.

In an industry dominated by innovations and evolving tastes, the company ranked which new items were the most popular with U.S. consumers over the past year. According to the results, Burger King & Wendy’s said, “That’s a wrap,” Grimace celebrated a birthday, and Popeyes ghosted their guests.

The following new menu items or limited-time offers boasted the most buyers in 2023:

1) Burger King Wraps

2) Grimace Birthday Meal (McDonald’s)

3) Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

4) Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings

5) Chipotle Carne Asada Bowl

6) Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Wrap

7) Domino’s Loaded Tots

8) McDonald’s Cookies & Creme Pie

9) Popeyes Strawberry Biscuits

10) Taco Bell Chicken Enchilada Burrito

For rankings of 2023's fastest growing brands, top Gen Z brands, top private label brands, and more, visit numerator.com.

Published: February 12th, 2024

