NFL's Powers Signs 10-Unit Deal with Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

NFL offensive lineman Ben Powers, along with GVL Hospitality Group, will spearhead a 10-unit expansion of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers into Greenville and Spartanburg Counties in South Carolina.

GVL Hospitality, which includes business partners Brett Rickert and Brian Stevens, has already begun the search for suitable sites in each county. The first property is expected to be purchased by the end of this year with the initial restaurant slated to open in 2025. The group aims to have all 10 locations operational by 2031.

"Growing up, I always wanted to do something business-related and prove that I could make a name for myself on and off the football field," said Powers, a Wichita, Kansas, native entering his sixth NFL season and second with the Denver Broncos. "I'm excited for this business venture with Freddy's; it's one of the best burgers you can get, and it's a taste from home for me. I look forward to spreading the joy I have from my hometown with even more communities."

While Powers continues his NFL career, the development of each franchise location will be handled by his business partners at GVL Hospitality. Rickert and Stevens are both experienced in the restaurant industry and franchise owners of Freddy's restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia. Rickert, who resides in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, will serve as the operating partner, ensuring seamless training and management, while Stevens will help with the site selection and construction aspects.

"Having Brett and Brian running things while I'm playing is reassuring," Powers said. "They're great mentors for me, and I trust them wholeheartedly as we grow the Freddy's franchise in South Carolina."