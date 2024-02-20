Nufish to open new Captain D's locations

Joe Springer, owner of Nufish, signed a 10-store development deal to open 10 new Captain D's locations, starting with one in Oakland, Tennessee. Nufish is the brand's second largest franchisee.

"Our latest Captain D's opening in Oakland marks the beginning of an exciting journey for us as we set our sights on further expansion in the Memphis region," Springer said. "As a proud partner of Captain D's for 15 years, I have witnessed the unique evolution of the seafood category with a shift away from burgers and chicken boxes toward seafood. With this transition in mind, we eagerly anticipate serving quality and craveable dishes to the vibrant Oakland community and furthering our growth throughout Tennessee."

As part of a broader 10-store development agreement, the Oakland restaurant will be Nufish's inaugural opening for 2024. The veteran restaurant operators anticipate introducing three additional restaurants later this year in nearby neighborhoods of Covington, Arlington, and Memphis.

"It's always rewarding to see franchise partners like Joe continue to expand and excel within the Captain D's franchise system," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "This latest opening represents not only a significant milestone for Nufish as the restaurant group's 21st Captain D's establishment, but underscores Joe and his team's commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. We are confident in the continued growth of our partnership with Nufish, and we look forward to extending the reach of Captain D's offerings to even more communities."