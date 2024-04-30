Operator Adding New Honey Baked Ham Units

Amgad Georggi, a longtime Honey Baked Ham franchisee, has agreed to bring two new locations to Sun City and Clermont, Florida.

Originally joining the HoneyBaked family in the early 2000s, Georggi was first introduced to the brand through his brother's four stores. He then went on to own and operate in Winter Haven and Lakeland, Florida.

The restaurants coming to Sun City and Clermont will bring Amgad's location count to four HoneyBaked locations across Florida. Amgad's son, Jonathan, will support operations at the news stores with plans to eventually take over full ownership.

"Our stores in Winter Haven and Lakeland have both been met with great success, and we can't wait to keep the momentum rolling," Georggi said. "I'm thrilled to continue growing with the brand and helping expand its reach across Florida. We're looking forward to officially opening in Clermont and Sun City very soon."

In addition to glazed ham, HoneyBaked takes pride in ready-to-serve turkeys as well as sides, desserts, and an array of complete meals. The concept features multiple revenue streams for operators highlighting the diverse products offered between lunch and dinner.

"It's always exciting to see existing franchisees show interest in growing their portfolio with us," said Scott Temme, director of franchise development at HoneyBaked. "Amgad has over 20 years of experience with our brand, and we are confident that his new stores will provide the Clermont and Sun City areas with great service once they officially open."