Orangetheory Fitness Mega Operator Adds Relive Health to Portfolio

Orangetheory Fitness area developer Empire Portfolio Group is diversifying its holdings with the signing of a new franchise development agreement with Relive Health, an anti-aging and wellness services brand.

“This partnership with Relive Health is an important next step in Empire’s vision of becoming the premier wellness brand portfolio that supercharges everyday life,” said Empire’s CEO, Adam Krell. “Relive shares our company’s commitment to improving the overall health of the communities that we serve one individual at a time. We believe that makes this brand a great fit for us and a valuable addition to Empire’s offerings.”

In 2020, Empire Portfolio Group partnered with Revelstoke, a private equity firm, with the intent of expanding career opportunities for its staff along with increasing access to wellness and performance services across the country. This new area development and franchising agreement with Relive Health will expand the geographic reach of Empire’s operations in 10 current and new states along the East Coast, including Washington, D.C., and in select Midwest markets. Empire plans to develop and begin opening Relive Health locations in these markets later this year.

Empire Portfolio Group was founded in 2013 and now operates and oversees 144 Orangetheory Fitness studios in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.