 Orangetheory Fitness Multi-Unit Operator Signs 4-Unit Deal with Dogtopia
Orangetheory Fitness Multi-Unit Operator Signs 4-Unit Deal with Dogtopia

By: Kerry Pipes

Orangetheory Fitness Multi-Unit Operator Signs 4-Unit Deal with Dogtopia

Eric and Tara Hudson are Orangetheory Fitness franchisees who have just signed a four-unit development agreement with Dogtopia. They are set to bring four of the dog daycare, overnight, and spa franchise centers to markets in New York and New Jersey.

“We are strong, driven, passionate leaders with a proven track record of success as multi-unit franchise owners, having led the development, growth, and operations of some of the most successful locations within the Orangetheory network,” said Tara. “With three children and a 10-month-old puppy, we thought Dogtopia was the perfect brand to diversify our portfolio and continue showing our family what can be achieved with hard work, drive, and compassion.”

Eric and Tara first became Orangetheory Fitness franchisees in 2016. They currently have three gyms open and another in development. Their interest in Dogtopia was sparked after they adopted a puppy last year and saw firsthand how much value Dogtopia can bring to pet parents.

The Hudsons plan to develop their Dogtopia daycares in Passaic County, New Jersey, and Rockland County, New York.

Published: June 14th, 2023

