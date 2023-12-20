Pair planning 10 Pepper Lunch locations for Hawaii

Nari Uezu and her partner Sean Uezu have signed on to develop 10 Pepper Lunch units over the next 10 years and provide teppanyaki-style dining to customers in Hawaii.

The first location is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025. Initial development will focus on Honolulu and the greater island of Oahu. Nari Uezu is president of NiKU LLC and draws on her expertise in operations for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen-Hawaii, including restaurant evaluations, brand standards, and sales growth initiatives.

Sean Uezu, vice president of NiKU LLC, combines more than two decades of successful strategic planning and development experience in Hawaii with his current role at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. His track record includes the growth and subsequent sale of a 14-unit T-Mobile retailer.

“During a trip to Japan over a decade ago, we first encountered Pepper Lunch and were captivated by the bustling restaurant packed with pleased customers,” Nari Uezu said. “What struck us was the engaging open kitchen theatrically preparing customizable sizzling plates with speedy service, providing delicious flavor and an electric atmosphere that was uniquely entertaining.”

Established in 1994, Pepper Lunch is a Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept with more than 500 locations in 15 countries.

“Pepper Lunch’s service and guest experience are unique and special, and the food is authentic, yet approachable,” said Troy Hooper, Pepper Lunch CEO. “We’re thrilled to continue our America’s franchise expansion by partnering with best-in-class leaders who understand the game plan which leads to success for all parties involved.”