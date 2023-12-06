Pair sign 3-unit deal with Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Husband and wife duo, Michael and Cherie Cook, agreed to open three Perkins Restaurant and Bakery locations in Missouri. They plan to open their first restaurant in Poplar Bluff by February 2025, and site selection for the other two locations is currently in progress.

“We were looking for a homestyle dining concept, and Perkins is the perfect addition to our existing restaurant brands. We want Perkins to be a hub that draws guests from all neighboring towns,” Michael said. “Cherie and I have decades of experience with restaurant management in the hospitality industry, and we’re looking forward to using our knowledge to pursue this new opportunity for ourselves and our family as we open these locations.”

Michael and Cherie will manage the business alongside their two youngest sons. Michael’s experience includes a general manager role at Godfather’s Pizza as a teenager and later acquiring the location in 2013. Cherie brings more than 20 years of experience in customer service and is intimately involved in managing their restaurant business accounts.

Together, they own and operate Godfather’s Pizza, Donut House, Godfather’s Concessions, and Courtside Café at Three Rivers College. They are also in partnership with their friends in Lemonade House Grille, Fishin Pig restaurants, and three LHG Mobile food trucks.

“At Perkins, we’re looking for successful and experienced restaurant operators, and Michael and Cherie fit the bill,” said Peter Ortiz, chief development officer at Huddle House and Perkins. “Michael and Cherie have the experience necessary to thrive and grow with our brand for years to come.”

With three locations set for Poplar Bluff and surrounding areas, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery brings its presence in Missouri to 11 locations and continues to focus its strategy of finding exceptional multi-unit entrepreneurs to bring the brand into new markets.