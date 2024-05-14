Patel Inks 5-Unit Deal with Blaze Pizza

Entrepreneur Sanjay Patel signed a deal to open five new Blaze Pizza locations throughout Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Patel plans to launch his inaugural location in Mason, Ohio.

"My team and I can't wait to dive into the Cincinnati market with Blaze. I believe in bringing a hands-on approach to the new businesses, and I am committed to actively supporting each store as they open," said Patel. "Being a passionate fan of Blaze Pizza myself, I'm confident that my local community will embrace it as a go-to spot for lunch or dinner. This new location allows me to highlight the customizable pizza experience, ensuring that our community will enjoy a quality meal in a matter of minutes."

A seasoned franchise owner, Patel started his journey in 1999 in New York City, where he successfully managed and operated a chain of nine coffee shops. Following a move to Mason, Ohio, Patel delved into gas station ownership, where he oversaw four locations for more than a decade. Drawn by the appeal of Blaze Pizza's "fast-fire'd" model, Patel decided to transition into the pizza business.

As an immigrant from India, Patel places a strong emphasis on the belief that guests are a top priority, similar to the culture he grew up in. His involvement extends beyond the pizza business with a commitment to mentorship programs for younger professionals and support for a local immigration law firm.

"We are thrilled to have Sanjay as an owner in Cincinnati," said Kevin Moran, chief development officer at Blaze Pizza. "Sanjay has extensive experience in the industry with a true passion for Blaze's business model and restaurant landscape. There is no doubt that he will be a driving force behind the brand's growth in Ohio, and we can't wait for his restaurant to be a favorite destination for the community."