Patel signs 3-unit Bad Ass Coffee deal

By: M. Scott Morris

Patel signs 3-unit Bad Ass Coffee deal

Umang Patel entered into a three-store signed agreement to bring Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii locations to the greater Las Vegas market.

Patel and his team are in the site selection stage and exploring both traditional and nontraditional units with the aim of opening the first store in the next six months. This location will mark the brand's second store in the Las Vegas market.

"Umang's dedication to entrepreneurial success through building a strong family culture and creating exceptional customer experiences exemplify the qualities that we value most in our franchise partners," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.

Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

"As we expand our presence in the Southwest, Umang's experience, capabilities, and vision align well with our aggressive desired growth goals in the vibrant Las Vegas market—often referred to as the 9th Hawaiian Island due to the high concentration of Hawaiian citizens now residing in the area," Snyder said.

Published: February 27th, 2024

