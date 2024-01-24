Patel's company inks 9-unit Smalls Sliders deal

Purple Square Management (PSM) signed a new nine-unit agreement with Smalls Sliders to expand the restaurant's footprint in Florida.

Led by CEO Vik Patel, PSM operates more than 250 franchise locations across the country. This latest agreement builds upon the organization's 2023 deal to develop six Smalls Sliders locations in Atlanta. Patel will work closely with his partners, Sanjay Patel and Alex Deitch, who also co-own the locations in development in Atlanta.

"The caliber of the Smalls Sliders brand has continuously increased since we first invested in the brand last year," Patel said. "We share their team's vision for the promising trajectory of the brand, and we wanted to continue to be a large part of its growth across markets."

The group aims to open the first location within the agreement in Q4 of 2024 with the remaining eight locations to follow. PSM is actively exploring potential development site opportunities in the Tampa, St Petersburg, Clearwater, Lakeland, Spring Hill, Sarasota, Cape Coral, and Naples areas.

"Florida is on track to have a very strong Smalls Sliders footprint in the coming years, and there has been clear interest for our brand from prospective operators and local communities across the state," said Maria Rivera, CEO of Smalls Sliders. "Having the PSM team further their development agreement is a testament to the potential of Smalls Sliders, and we're thrilled to have their team introduce our name to Tampa."